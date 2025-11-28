Philcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $756.64 Thousand (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Philcoin has a market cap of $18.07 million and $756.64 thousand worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,314.76 or 0.99998700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 745,362,983 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

