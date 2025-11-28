Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $278,000 in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 943 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 275.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Trading Down 0.7%

F5 stock opened at $238.22 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $346.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.01.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $262,282.14. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $6,810,713. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.