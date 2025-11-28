Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,642,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 67.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 79.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nutanix from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 144,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $11,058,508.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 524,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,090,543.36. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.Nutanix’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

