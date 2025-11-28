Comparing Brady (NYSE:BRC) and Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) and Digital Ally Inc./NV (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brady and Digital Ally Inc./NV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Brady alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady 0 0 1 1 3.50 Digital Ally Inc./NV 1 0 0 1 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brady and Digital Ally Inc./NV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady $1.54 billion 2.46 $189.26 million $4.09 19.66 Digital Ally Inc./NV $19.10 million 0.13 -$19.84 million ($3,222.80) 0.00

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally Inc./NV. Digital Ally Inc./NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brady, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Brady shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Digital Ally Inc./NV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brady and Digital Ally Inc./NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady 12.50% 19.29% 13.31% Digital Ally Inc./NV -59.69% -538.11% -38.24%

Risk and Volatility

Brady has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally Inc./NV has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brady beats Digital Ally Inc./NV on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brady

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification. It also provides name tags, badges, lanyards, rigid card printing systems, and access control software for people identification; and wristbands, labels, printing systems, and other products for tracking and improving the safety of patients. In addition, the company offers workplace safety, identification, and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, and markings; informational signage and markings; asset tracking labels; facility safety and personal protection equipment; first-aid products; and other compliance products for process, government, education, construction, and utilities industries. Further, it provides stock and custom identification products; and sells related resale products. The company serves industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, governments, mass transit, electrical contractors, education, leisure and entertainment, telecommunications, and other industries through distributors, direct sales force, and digital channels. Brady Corporation was incorporated in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Digital Ally Inc./NV

(Get Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices. It also provides EVO Web, a web-based software that enables police departments and security agencies to manage digital video evidence quickly and easily; FleetVU Manager, a web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring; ThermoVu, a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters; and Shield disinfectants and cleansers, as well as other personal protective equipment and supplies, such as masks, gloves, disposable wipes, and electrostatic sprayer to health care workers and other consumers. In addition, the company offers working capital and back-office services, including insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and collections to healthcare organizations; and operates TicketSmarter.com, an online ticketing marketplace for ticket sales, partnerships, and ticket resale services for live events, including concerts, sporting events, theatres, and performing arts. Digital Ally, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.