Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $894,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after buying an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 555.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,290,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Roper Technologies by 201.6% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 675,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,908,000 after acquiring an additional 451,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $13,307,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,728,540.27. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $450.71 per share, with a total value of $540,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,195,710.64. The trade was a 7.07% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $446.08 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.42 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $476.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.62 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.110-5.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-19.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $541.00 price target (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.54.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

