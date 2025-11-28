BFUSD One Day Volume Tops $89.73 Million (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One BFUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BFUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BFUSD has a market cap of $2.24 billion and approximately $89.73 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BFUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,314.76 or 0.99998700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 2,246,000,000 tokens. BFUSD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/bfusd. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling BFUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency . BFUSD has a current supply of 2,246,000,000. The last known price of BFUSD is 0.9989636 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $99,076,150.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BFUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BFUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BFUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BFUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.