Lagrange (LA) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lagrange (LA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Lagrange has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Lagrange has a total market capitalization of $81.16 million and $31.12 million worth of Lagrange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lagrange token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91,314.76 or 0.99998700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lagrange Profile

Lagrange launched on May 31st, 2025. Lagrange’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,000,000 tokens. Lagrange’s official Twitter account is @lagrangefndn. Lagrange’s official website is www.lagrangefoundation.org.

Lagrange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lagrange (LA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lagrange has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lagrange is 0.41562272 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $29,136,576.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lagrangefoundation.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lagrange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lagrange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lagrange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

