Head-To-Head Review: CSLM Acquisition (SPWR) & The Competition

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CSLM Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSLM Acquisition -18.51% -0.35% 0.27% CSLM Acquisition Competitors -2,178.44% -481.67% -17.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of CSLM Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CSLM Acquisition $108.74 million -$56.45 million -2.40 CSLM Acquisition Competitors $3.51 billion -$160.68 million -1.73

This table compares CSLM Acquisition and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CSLM Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CSLM Acquisition. CSLM Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CSLM Acquisition and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSLM Acquisition 1 1 1 1 2.50 CSLM Acquisition Competitors 586 1482 2268 66 2.41

CSLM Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%. As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 2.48%. Given CSLM Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSLM Acquisition is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

CSLM Acquisition has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSLM Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 3.50, indicating that their average share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSLM Acquisition beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CSLM Acquisition

Complete Solaria, Inc. engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

