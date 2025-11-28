State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $142.30 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $142,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $249.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

