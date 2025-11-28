Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Takes $727,000 Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,299,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,411,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,796.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,400.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,670.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,646.65. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,945,577.04. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,422 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,939 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

