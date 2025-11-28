State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $74.74 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $74,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $204.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.94. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

