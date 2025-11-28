Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,150 CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR opened at $445.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.01.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

