XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 268.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 16.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Landstar System by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.32 and a 1 year high of $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Landstar System from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Landstar System

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.