Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Acquired by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.9% of Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Groupama Asset Managment owned about 1.18% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $504,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,064,000 after acquiring an additional 240,534 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,192,988,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,466,000 after buying an additional 185,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,857,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,793,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $453.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $504.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $377.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $445.12 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of -180.21 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $5,484,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,155.52. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total value of $635,130.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,403,347.90. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.