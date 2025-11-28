State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 7,490 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $153,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $351.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.52.

Progressive Stock Up 1.4%

Progressive stock opened at $229.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.90 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,176.42. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,332 shares of company stock worth $10,564,558. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

