Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,206 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.50.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6%

CAG opened at $17.85 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

