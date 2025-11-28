iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after buying an additional 1,094,104 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after buying an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 18.6%

Shares of MTUM opened at $247.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average is $243.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

