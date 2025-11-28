Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,215,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,133,000 after acquiring an additional 408,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,906,000 after purchasing an additional 251,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,183,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,053,000 after purchasing an additional 274,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,989,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,135,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,993,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.08%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

