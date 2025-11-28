Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 153,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
