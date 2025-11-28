Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3,359.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,903,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,918,000 after acquiring an additional 49,124 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 610,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,054,000 after purchasing an additional 39,960 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 568,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,961,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $141.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

