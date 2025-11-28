Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 500 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth about $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,269,000 after purchasing an additional 401,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $460.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $469.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Argus set a $540.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.32.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This trade represents a 28.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

