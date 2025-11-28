Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $488.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.17. The company has a market cap of $198.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

