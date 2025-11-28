Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,475 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $385.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

