Korea Investment CORP Has $78.68 Million Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Southern worth $78,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Southern by 12.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.83.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 73.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Southern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.03.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

