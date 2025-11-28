Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27,475 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 187,128 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,653 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $377,379.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,213.68. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $437,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,908.20. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 118,624 shares of company stock worth $9,334,038 over the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $112.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 757.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

