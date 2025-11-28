Ryan Raber Sells 15,000 Shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) EVP Ryan Raber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 91,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,180.24. This trade represents a 14.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MEC opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $341.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.27. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.36 million. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. Mayville Engineering has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 894.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 354,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 373,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 281,198 shares during the period. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 157.2% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 399,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,727,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 212,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 111,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEC. Northland Capmk raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on Mayville Engineering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Mayville Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

