Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $50,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $285.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $287.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

