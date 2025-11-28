Insider Selling: Compass (NYSE:COMP) General Counsel Sells $219,996.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Serwin sold 20,952 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $219,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 279,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,482.50. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Compass Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $10.42 on Friday. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 2.56.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Compass has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Compass from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

