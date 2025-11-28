Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 150,000 Shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 64,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,806,000. This represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 7,550,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $9,815,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $338,250.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.
- On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.
Standard BioTools Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on LAB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 6.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Standard BioTools by 115.6% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.
Standard BioTools Company Profile
Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard BioTools
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Powering Up: How a Credit Upgrade Fuels Vistra’s AI Ambitions
Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.