Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Purchases 150,000 Shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 64,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,806,000. This represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 7,550,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $9,815,000.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $338,250.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 6.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 149,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Standard BioTools by 115.6% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

