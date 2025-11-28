Insider Selling: Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) CEO Sells $155,470.50 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) CEO Simon Wilson sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,072.94, for a total transaction of $155,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,103.80. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.4%

MKL stock opened at $2,084.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,621.89 and a twelve month high of $2,109.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,963.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,956.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canerector Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 191,036.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,458,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698,016 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth approximately $288,361,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 108,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $45,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

