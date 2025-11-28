Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139,223 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.47% of Bloom Energy worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,609,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after purchasing an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,010,000 after purchasing an additional 821,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,476,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of BE opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 3.43.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $1,888,299.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the transaction, the insider owned 219,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,439,742. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

