Cencora, Inc. $COR Stock Position Lowered by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 25.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 947.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $368.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock worth $14,099,338. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

