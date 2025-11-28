VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD Shares Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.55 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

