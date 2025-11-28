Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.2% in the second quarter. Allianz SE now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

