Maia Wealth LLC Invests $233,000 in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,669,312.16. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $572.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.23 and its 200 day moving average is $441.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $596.21. The company has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.32.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

