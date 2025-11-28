Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 723,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $66,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

