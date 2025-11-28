Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $67.41 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $67,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $969.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $1,020.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $886.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.45.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total transaction of $2,027,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,990,417.88. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,640. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,158 shares of company stock worth $21,277,519. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.