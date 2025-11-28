Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Inceptionr LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 60,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in NetApp by 17.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 814,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,563,000 after purchasing an additional 122,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of NetApp by 119.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,732. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $109.25 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $110.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

