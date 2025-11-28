J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,340 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $615,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,473.31. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $7,102,593.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 615.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 650.94%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

