Inceptionr LLC Sells 4,843 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG opened at $217.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Republic Services from $270.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.45.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

