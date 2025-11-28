Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,479 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,178.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,184,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,846,984.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,711,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,253,853.45. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRBG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Corebridge Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:CRBG opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

