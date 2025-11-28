Michael Hurlston Sells 10,000 Shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,538. This represents a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flex Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of FLEX opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Get Flex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Flex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Flex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $85.00 target price on Flex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.