GM Advisory Group LLC Invests $297,000 in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Datadog by 679.1% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Datadog by 205.8% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $158.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 510.97, a PEG ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,224 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $6,850,571.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 352,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,857,740.13. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,419,003 shares of company stock worth $243,371,866 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

