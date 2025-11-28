Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH opened at $104.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $106.83.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.