GM Advisory Group LLC Invests $355,000 in Nucor Corporation $NUE

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 138.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $5,225,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Nucor by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 135,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.72. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

