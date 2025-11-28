Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Coupang by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,784,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,897,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 17.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,575 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth $168,127,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Coupang by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,559,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,786,000 after buying an additional 176,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nomura upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,533.12. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $372,662.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 147,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,795.54. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 913,633 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,084. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99 and a beta of 1.17. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

