J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,226 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $113.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.43. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $91.91 and a 12 month high of $117.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

