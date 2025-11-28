GM Advisory Group LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $25,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $317.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.58 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.