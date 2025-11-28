BlackRock $BLK Stake Raised by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 3.9% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,302.59.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1%

BLK stock opened at $1,041.18 on Friday. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,109.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,080.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

