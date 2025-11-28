GM Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 302,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 84,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VWO opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

